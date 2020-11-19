Local businesses to bring festive cheer to north-east town with Christmas market

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A festive market offering high-quality arts, crafts and food is returning to the north-east to spread some community Christmas cheer.

The Garioch Heritage Centre and Inverurie Events have partnered to welcome back the Exclusively Highlands Christmas Fair following last year’s success.

Over 35 stalls offering a wide range of local products such as ceramics, candles, jewellery and craft gin, will be installed inside and outside the Centre, located in the heart of Inverurie.

The market will open, with social-distancing measures in place, on November 28.

An Inverurie Events spokeswoman said: “It is important we do all we can to retain the spirit and joy the festive period provides families in the region.

“The presence and availability of markets and stalls is something we pride ourselves in having each year and it often proves to be a pivotal fundraising event.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie BID has teamed up with QR code trail experts High Street Safari to create an interactive story-trail activity for families that is safe, socially distanced and contactless.

The Christmas Spirit Trail has been designed to encourage children to be active and have fun while taking them on a journey around the town to meet ten cheerful “Spirits of Christmas” characters.

Derek Ritchie is the Inverurie BID manager and is coordinating the project locally.

He said, “Like our summer and Halloween trail, it will be a great source of pride to see the joy in children’s faces when they engage with this animated trail and see this magical world come to life.”