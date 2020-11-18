Something went wrong - please try again later.

The mother of an Aberdeenshire teen who took his own life said her family has been “amazed” by the more than £32,000 raised in his memory and the support she has received from across the globe, including from Nicola Sturgeon.

Corey Liversedge, from Cushnie, died on October 24 and his loved ones have been taking life “one moment at a time” ever since.

Although his family say they will never know the true reason, they say he struggled badly with teenage anxiety and issues brought about by the pandemic and lockdown.

Following his death, the 16-year-old’s mum and dad, Kerry and Adam, have bravely spoken out about his story in order to help other parents avoid their own tragedies.

By sharing their heartbreaking experience far and wide, the family is seeking to raise awareness of young people’s internal battles and generate funds for mental health charities and environmental causes – something young Corey was passionate about.

‘Amazing support’

So far, the online fundraiser set up by the Liversedges has generated more than £32,010, from more than 1,340 donors around the globe.

Corey’s mum said: “I’m gobsmacked at how much it’s raised.

“We’re really just totally amazed at all the support we’ve had – and not just from people we know, but so many people we don’t know.

“People have read the articles about Corey and added to the fund, while also thanking us for sharing the story.

“They’ve told us they are thinking about us.”

She added: “Because it’s been in the press I’ve been in contact with so many people who have lost their son, or lost their daughter.

“I really never realised the scale of the problem – and my god, it’s frightening – but they were all full of encouragement.

“I’ve had messages from Tokyo, Canada, the US and Indonesia and people from all around the world.”

‘People should make sure to look out for each other, be aware, and don’t be complacent’

Corey’s mum explained life has been growing less and less busy in the weeks since the teenager’s death.

That has been proving difficult for the family as they have had more time to “stop and think about things”.

She added: “All Adam and I can do is take it one step, one minute, one moment at a time and that’s it.

“Sometimes you just get crippled by waves of sadness. They creep up on you when you least expect.”

After reaching out to the First Minister to highlight their son’s tragedy and their concerns, Nicola Sturgeon phoned the family for a discussion.

© PA

“I did speak to Nicola Sturgeon, and she did say that once I’ve had some time and thought about what I’d like to do, if there’s something she can do to help she’d be more than willing to talk further,” she said..

“She was very compassionate and took time out of her busy schedule to speak to me, so I really appreciated that.”

“With the way Covid-19 is going, and the evenings getting darker and darker, it’s going to be a lot harder for people at home.

If I can reach anybody and help anyone, then I will.” Corey’s mum

“People should make sure to look out for each other, be aware, and don’t be complacent.

“Next year, we’ll probably try and do a fundraiser. We might organise a run on the hill behind the house.

“At the very least I’m going to do my mental health first aid training.

“I’ve already been asked to speak at a few secondary schools. I can’t yet, but in time I will.

“If I can reach anybody and help anyone, then I will.”

To donate to the Liversedge family’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/coreysedgefund.