North-east primary school to remain open after positive coronavirus case detected

An Aberdeenshire primary school will remain open after a case of Covid-19 was detected there.

Those who have been in contact with the case, at Fishermoss School in Portlethen, have been asked to self-isolate for a fortnight.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson explained: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that a detected case of Covid-19 is linked to Fishermoss School.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”

Yesterday, it was revealed that a number of staff at McIntosh Donald’s distribution centre, also in Portlethen, had tested positive for the virus.