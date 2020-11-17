Two Aberdeenshire schools partially close as Covid-19 puts pressure on staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two schools in Aberdeenshire are partially closing as available staff numbers dwindle due to issues associated with the pandemic.

The Gordon Schools in Huntly and Aboyne Primary School will only open to students in certain years, with the others being told to work from home using online learning software.

The secondary school at the Gordon Schools was closed today after a single case of Covid-19 was detected there, and will be open for students in S1-3 only both tomorrow and Thursday.

In the letter sent to parents about the detected case yesterday, the school’s rector Phil Gaiter said: “There is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school.”

Pupils have been told to make use of GLOW and Teams to continue their learning digitally.

Meanwhile, parents at Aboyne Primary School have been advised it will only be open for P1, P2/3, P5, P6, P7a and P7b tomorrow, with teachers set to hold classes via GLOW and Google Classroom.

A message on the Aberdeenshire Council website said: “We continue to seek relief staff and will update at the end of the day.”