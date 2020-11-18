Thief takes police on chase over the Cabrach – in a stolen ambulance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested after an ambulance on a call-out was stolen – sparking a police chase into the Cairngorms.

Paramedics responded to a call in Kemnay at about 6.20am today. But as they dealt with that incident, the vehicle was snatched.

It is understood police pursued the ambulance over the Cabrach into Moray, where it was stopped in Dufftown.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 39-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the theft of an ambulance from an address in Kemnay.

“Following pursuit, the officers stopped the vehicle near Dufftown and made an arrest.

“Investigations are still ongoing.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said: “Stealing an ambulance is a deplorable act.

“If anyone has information on this incident we would encourage them to contact police.”

The spokesman added: “The patient was transferred to hospital via another resource and was at no risk.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101.