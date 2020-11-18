North-east councillors hit out at ‘moronic act of stupidity’ after ambulance stolen while out on call

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Councillors have today slammed the “moronic act of stupidity” of a thief who stole an ambulance out on a call in the north-east.

The vehicle was taken from outside a property in Kemnay, before police were led on chase over the Cabrach and into Dufftown.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford described it as a “moronic act of stupidity.”

He said: “It is unbelievable that someone would do something so reckless and stupid as to steal an ambulance.

“Thankfully, it looks as if no-one has been hurt in the process but that is just pure luck.

“Now that someone has been arrested, we need to full-force of the law to be brought to bear and hope that an appropriate punishment is applied for such a moronic act of stupidity.”

Speyside and Glenlivet councillor Louise Laing was astonished by the “thoughtless and reckless” act, and said: “I’m shocked that someone would steal an ambulance at all, never mind one that is attending a call out.

“I hope the person who was receiving attention is doing OK.

“Whoever did this showed no regard or concern for the person in the house or their wellbeing.

“Not only was this thoughtless and reckless but could have been life-threatening.

“I send my best wishes to the patient and the ambulance crew. This must have been a really worrying experience.”

Moray councillor, Derek Ross, said: “I am relieved no one was seriously injured during the incident and I’d like to thank all the emergency services involved.”

West Garioch councillor Victoria Harper said it was “wrong and unacceptable” and also praised the emergency service response.

She said: “I was shocked to hear about the theft of an ambulance from Kemnay.

“Any theft is of course wrong and unacceptable, however the theft of an ambulance, especially one on call to a patient, is simply outrageous.

“Additionally, to attempt to evade the police while driving at high speeds through rural settlements is utterly reckless and dangerous.

“I am pleased the patient involved received the treatment they required and give my thanks to the police and ambulance crew for their professional and potentially lifesaving actions.”