Aberdeenshire primary school remains partially closed due to staff shortages

A north-east primary school will remain partially closed tomorrow due to a lack of staff.

The latest update from Aboyne Primary School confirms three classes are still not able to return to school due to a “lack of relief staff”.

A number of pupils have been asked to stay home and work online this week due to teacher shortages.

It’s understood the issue has been caused by a number of staff members being asked to self-isolate after being contacted by the track and trace system.

Tomorrow pupils in P3/4b, P4/5 and P5/6 are being asked not to attend.

All other classes, including the nursery are open as normal.

Meanwhile, The Gordon Schools in Huntly will only be open for pupils in S1-3.

Yesterday the school was closed to pupils due to a lack of staff following reports of positive Covid-19 cases