Popular Aberdeenshire restaurant Fennel to reduce hours as virus pressures mount

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One of Inverurie’s most popular restaurants has announced it will only be opening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as rapidly changing restrictions make normal opening hours “no longer viable”.

Fennel Restaurant announced on Facebook this morning that they would be making the “profound change” starting from next week.

The post explained that the decision was made due to the pressures of following coronavirus restrictions.

Capacity and opening times had to be reduced when the hospitality industry reopened in July, and the venue was affected by August’s Aberdeen local lockdown despite being located outside the local authority area.

Uncertainty is now having the worst impact, the restaurant’s post explained, as guidelines and restrictions change “almost every week”.

It continued: “We have adapted to each new level of restriction as best we can and of course we’re delighted for all our friends in hospitality and retail that the rumoured level three didn’t come to pass this week.

“However that doesn’t change the reality of still being in level two on top of the measures already in place, and that reality means continuing as we are is for us, simply no longer viable.”

It is expected that the reduced opening hours will be in effect until at least February next year.

In the meantime, “some if not most” of Fennel’s staff will be placed on partial furlough.

The Facebook post concluded: “We have not taken this decision lightly – indeed we have resisted the change longer than perhaps we should, but it is made with the best interests of all our team and the future survival of the restaurant into spring and hopefully a brighter year.”