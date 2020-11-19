North-east nursery temporarily closes after coronavirus cases detected

The Peterhead nursery shut for all staff and pupils, however, the school remained open for years P1 to P7.

Those in contact with the virus are now instructed to self-isolated for two weeks.

Parents were asked to complete activities at home, with further information accessible on the nursery Facebook page.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman explained: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there has been two detected cases of Covid-19 linked to Buchanhaven Primary School Nursery.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and, whilst the nursery is currently closed, the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”