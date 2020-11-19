Man in court after police chase involving stolen ambulance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court facing 11 charges – including drink-driving, after police chased a stolen ambulance across the north-east.

The emergency response vehicle had been attending a call in Kemnay, near Inverurie, when it was stolen at around 6.20am on Wednesday.

A police chase then ensued before the ambulance was eventually stopped almost 40 miles away near Dufftown, Moray.

And Graham Ellis has now appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a total of 11 charges in connection with the incident.

The 39-year-old, whose general address was given as Glasgow, faced charges of dangerous driving and drink-driving, as well as two charges of theft.

He also faced a charge of assault to injury and driving charges including failing to stop for police, failing without reasonable excuse to provide a breath sample, and driving without a licence or insurance.

Ellis made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case is expected to call again within the next eight days.