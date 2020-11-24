North-east friends to jump 10,000ft from plane in memory of Highland League player

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two north-east friends will plunge 10,000ft from a plane in memory of a Highland League player who was a friend to both.

Best pals Ann Ali from Turriff and Penny Brown from Insch have decided to challenge themselves by jumping out of a plane.

They will be honouring the memory of a mutual friend, Leigh Henderson, known to them as “Hendo”, who would have been 40 this year.

The former Keith, Deveronvale, Turriff and Huntly player died suddenly five years ago and is remembered “as being the life and soul of the party”.

Funds raised will go to the Sands charity, which helps people affected by stillbirth and neonatal death and was supported by Mr Henderson.

Mrs Ali said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time but never had the courage.

“The work the charity does is so important it it was one our friend Hendo raised money for. We know he would have done something crazy like this, raising money for charity.”

Mrs Ali met Mr Henderson, who worked as an electrician, through their local football club.

She added: “He was a really good friend, he was just so funny.”

The friends hope to “raise as much as possible” for the charity and all proceeds will go to Sands.

They will complete the jump on July 4 in St Andrews and donations can be made online by searching Penny and Ann Skydive for Sands at justgiving.com