North-east mum makes it to the top of Bennachie in aid of north charity which helped her through cystic fibrosis fight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

There were tears shed at the top of Bennachie as an Aberdeenshire mum – who previously feared she wouldn’t see Christmas – made it to the summit.

Only three months ago, Cheryl Dester felt she was “waiting to die” as she battled cystic fibrosis, awaiting a lung transplant while requiring an oxygen feed 24 hours a day.

But a “miracle drug” turned things around for the Blackburn mother-of-one, boosting her lung function dramatically.

So much so, in fact, that the former Peterhead Academy pupil embarked on a fundraising hike up the 1,700ft Garioch hill at the weekend in aid of a charity which has helped her through her years-long fight with the incurable genetic illness.

‘I feel absolutely exhausted but it’s all for the best reason – it feels amazing’

Recovering at home, Mrs Dester said: ““I was so delighted to get to the top after being so nervous in the run up. I did not want to let anyone down.

“There were tears at the top – we were all in shock, it wasn’t until later it hit home what I’d done.

“I feel absolutely exhausted but it’s all for the best reason – it feels amazing.

“It was so windy at the top but the view made it all worthwhile.

“Friends and family were so chuffed to be there and see me do it and I had a lot of messages from people willing me on from home.”

The Leanne Fund, helping those living with cystic fibrosis and their family across the north-east, Highlands and Islands, was set up to create a lasting legacy for a 21-year-old who died of the disease.

Isle of Lewis-based Chrisetta and William Mitchell, who founded the charity in memory of their daughter, have been described by Mrs Dester as like “fairy godmothers”.

On Saturday, it took the 33-year-old under two hours to make it to the top, with a couple of pauses for breath.

She was accompanied by husband Barry, daughter Darcey, some close friends and Sofia the miniature dachshund on the journey.

© Supplied

Setting out to raise £1,000 to help fund the hampers, hospital television vouchers, exercise equipment and financial aid the pair provide, Mrs Dester has already raised more than double.

Last night, her total on her Virgin Money Giving page was £2,695.

“This is something I could only dream of just months ago,” Mrs Dester said.

“I didn’t think I would still be here, let alone be doing things I have wanted to for so long: being a mum, doing housework or going up the stairs all took so much out of me, let alone giving back to this amazing charity.

“I still want to do more through volunteering for The Leanne Fund when coronavirus calms down and I am thinking about taking on an inflatable assault course to raise more funds, if I can.

“I am forever in their debt, so will look to give back in any way I can.

“I never thought I would be here this Christmas, and spent the last two so unwell I wasn’t able to enjoy them or get in the spirit.

“I actually went into hospital, really ill, on Boxing Day.

“My daughter is the right age for of it now so I’m looking forward to having a really special family Christmas this year – though I think it will be like that for many this year after coronavirus.”