Section of Stonehaven flood protection works may be delayed until 2023

One section of the multi-million-pound flood prevention works in Stonehaven could be delayed until 2023, according to Aberdeenshire Council.

In a statement released this afternoon, the local authority said the area known as “Zone 1B”, between White Bridge and Bridgefield Bridge could be delayed until late 2022 or early 2023.

The “significant delay” is linked to changes to the design and construction phases in the area.

It’s expected the vast majority of the works on the project will be complete by next summer.

Speaking after last week’s full council meeting, where councillors were informed of the issue, Provost Bill Howatson said: “It is, of course, extremely disappointing and regretful that one area of the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme is facing significant delay owing to an issue surrounding the implementation of one vital element.

“Those residents affected by this delay have our utmost sympathy and, moving forward, our main priority will be to continue engaging with both them and the wider community.

“The council remains committed to the completion of this vitally important project.”

Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, said:

“Stonehaven has seen some of the worst flooding among Scotland’s towns over the past several years.

“I urged the council to be upfront with residents about whether to expect delays and was disappointed with the response.

“The local authority plainly needs time to get this scheme right, but people and businesses in Stonehaven need clarity over what to expect and when.”