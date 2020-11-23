Body found in search for missing north-east woman

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body has been found by officers searching for a missing north-east woman.

Ann Pearson, 65, was last seen at 4.30pm on Sunday, walking in the Dee Street area of Kincardine O’Neil.

This morning a body of a woman was recovered from the River Dee at Kincardine O’Neil.

While she has not been formally identified, officers said the family of Ann Pearson have been made aware.

Police said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances with a report to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.