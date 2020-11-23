Huntly school forced to close for another week as teachers self-isolate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Gordon Schools in Huntly has announced it will be shut for up to another week with a number of teachers currently self-isolating.

The closure follows reports that a case of Covid-19 was detected at the school on Tuesday last week.

A letter issued to parents and guardians today confirmed a number of teachers and pupils are currently self-isolating.

The school is shut for the rest of the week with an expected reopening on Monday, November 30.

The letter, sent by the school’s rector Phil Gaiter, said: “Further to the notification I sent last night advising that our School would be closed to pupils today, I have been working closely alongside colleagues in public health and Aberdeenshire’s Head of Education, Vincent Docherty, to decide on the next steps.

“Due to the necessity for a number of our teaching staff to self-isolate, the School will remain closed to pupils for the rest of this week.”

It continued: “Given that a number of pupils are self-isolating too, online learning will ensure everyone has access to their same specialist teachers and that the same high-quality learning and teaching is available to all.

“As it stands, there is no evidence to suggest transmission of Covid-19 is taking place among pupils at School.”

Online learning opportunities are available to pupils with live online classes to be set up for the rest of the week.