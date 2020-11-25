Founder of life-saving mental health charity Shirley’s Space steps down after securing lasting legacy to his aunt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man who founded a north-east charity to help people struggling with mental health issues in honour of his aunt has stepped down.

Shirley’s Space was created in 2019 by the family of Shirley Findlay , a 37-year-old nursery teacher who took her own life after a long struggle.

It has now established itself as an essential base in Aberdeenshire, offering vulnerable individuals suffering from mental health issues the opportunity to speak to someone when they need it most.

The walk-in centre within the Crimond Medical and Community Hub offers a discreet route to potential help while a text messaging service is also available.

Charity founder Cameron Findlay, Ms Findlay’s nephew, says the charity has helped more than 300 people and saved 17 lives.

He is now standing down to focus on his final year of accountancy and finance studies at Glasgow University.

Mr Findlay said: “It was a difficult decision but the team in charge are doing a wonderful job and I am confident that my aunt’s legacy is safe in their hands.”

Though no longer a trustee, he will continue to contribute and advise on the present and future of Shirley’s Space as an ongoing member.

Charity trustee Ashley Mackie added: “Cameron has paved the way and Shirley’s Space will continue to grow and evolve.

“For someone still in full-time education to have accomplished this and supported so many vulnerable people in Aberdeenshire is truly inspirational.”

The newly-electred trustee board features chairwoman and manager Fiona Weir, secretary and fundraising manager Ashleigh Ritchie, treasurer and administration manager Jacky Allan, marketing manager Ashley Mackie and services trustees Lynne Arthur and Diane Wedderburn.