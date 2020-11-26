Appeal after man assaulted while walking dog in north-east town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been assaulted by a gang of men while walking his dog in a north-east town.

The victim was attacked by three men on the lane leading between Old Chapel Road and Westfield Gardens in Inverurie at around 8pm on Monday November 16.

As a result of the assault, the man was not seriously hurt, but he did require hospital treatment.

A good samaritan helped the injured man after the attack, with police in the town keen to speak to him. He is in his forties, around 5ft 9ins tall and was wearing glasses and a dark coloured hat.

Officers are also looking for the other men involved, all described as being tall and of slim build. All were wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Ian Morrison, from Ellon Police Station, said: “The victim did not suffer any serious injuries but did require hospital treatment.

“We are particularly keen to trace a man who assisted the injured man home following the assault.

“This man is described as aged in his forties and around 5ft 9ins tall. He was wearing glasses and a dark coloured hat.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 3239 of 16 November.

Alternatively, information can be passed via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.