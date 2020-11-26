Two Covid-19 cases linked to north-east academy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two cases of coronavirus have been linked to a north-east academy.

Aberdeenshire Council said it had been contacted by the NHS Grampian health protection team and advised about the connection with Peterhead Academy.

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “Those who have been in direct contact with the detected cases have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open. All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”

This is the third instance in recent months the school has been linked to Covid-19 cases.

A group of pupils at a north-east academy have been told to self-isolate after a “small number” of Covid-19 cases were confirmed last week.

And a case was previously detected at the school on October 9.