New community councils created to ensure Deeside locals have their say

Two new community councils have been created to ensure more locals have their say on matters affecting them in Aberdeenshire.
The existing Feughdee West group will be replaced by Feughside Community Council to the north of the River Dee and Inchmarlo, Brathens and Glassel Community Council to the south.
Nine appointments have been made to Feughside and seven to Inchmarlo, Brathens and Glassel.
Aberdeenshire Council area manager, Janelle Clark, said: “The creation of these two distinct organisations is good news for the two areas and will allow them to develop their own focus on individual needs and aspirations for their communities.”
Office bearers will be appointed this month.
Members will meet on Wednesday, December 9, at 7pm to appoint them for Inchmarlo, Brathens and Glassel while arrangements for Feughside will be made onThursday, December 10 at 7.30pm.
Contact details for them can be obtained by emailing marr@aberdeenshire.gov.uk
