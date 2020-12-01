Activated man overboard beacon sparks search near Peterhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lifeboat crews and a rescue helicopter were called out after a man overboard beacon was activated.

The alert was flagged to the coastguard shortly before 10am and RNLI Peterhead was scrambled.

A search and rescue helicopter from Inverness was sent to assist, along with the local coastguard rescue team from Peterhead.

The incident turned out to be a false alarm after the beacon was accidentally activated by a fisherman aboard a vessel.

A coastguard spokesman said the incident was an “honest mistake”, however, proved useful as it displayed that emergency kit was working as it should.

All crews stood down around 11.30am.