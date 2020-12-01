Two motorcyclists airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash on north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two motorcyclists have been airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A98 Banff to Portsoy road.

The A98 between the B9025 Aberchirder turn-0ff and A95 Keith turn-off was shut this evening for emergency services to deal with the incident which involved two motorbikes and a car.

The motorcyclists were airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

Diversions were put in place for about three hours, with motorists being urged to avoid the area if possible.

The incident took place at about 4.25pm, with police, fire crews and ambulance staff all attending.

The road was reopened at about 7.15pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.25pm on Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, officers were called to the A98 near Boyndie junction in the Banff area, following a report of a crash involving a car and two motorcycles. Emergency services are at the scene.

“The two motorcyclists have been airlifted to hospital.

“The A98 road is currently closed with diversions between the B9025 and the A95.”

Two fire appliances also attended to make the vehicles and area safe.

A spokesman said: “We were called out to a three-vehicle crash on the A98 between Portsoy and Banff at Boyndie.

“We assisted in stabilising both vehicles and helping to clear up a fuel spill.

“Personnel from the vehicles were left in the care of the ambulance service.”