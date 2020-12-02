A96 closed at Pitcaple due to one-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is currently closed at Pitcaple following a one-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 6.15am on the northbound stretch of the route.

Police officers are on scene with a road closure put in place.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A96 near Pitcaple shortly after 6.15am on Wednesday December 2.

“There are no reports of any injuries and recovery has been arranged for the vehicle.”

UPDATE❗️⌚️06:30#A96 at Pitcaple is now CLOSED⛔️ both ways due to an RTC 🚔 are on scene.@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/6bBIYn6Xhg — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 2, 2020

There has been no request for assistance from the fire service.