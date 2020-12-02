Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

A96 closed at Pitcaple due to one-vehicle crash

by Chris MacLennan
December 2, 2020, 7:05 am Updated: December 2, 2020, 7:39 am
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is currently closed at Pitcaple following a one-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 6.15am on the northbound stretch of the route.

Police officers are on scene with a road closure put in place.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A96 near Pitcaple shortly after 6.15am on Wednesday December 2.

“There are no reports of any injuries and recovery has been arranged for the vehicle.”

There has been no request for assistance from the fire service.