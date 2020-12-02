Major north-east road closed following two-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A section of the A90 in Aberdeenshire has been closed by police following a two-car crash.

Officers arrived at the scene, on the stretch of the road close to Boddam, at around 3.15pm.

No injuries were reported for the occupants of either vehicle, though one of the cars had to be uplifted.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.15pm on Wednesday, 2 December, police were called to a report of a two-car road crash on the A90 at Boddam.

“There were no reports of any injuries and one vehicle required to be uplifted.”