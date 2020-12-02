Emergency services called to Peterhead house following gas explosion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a Peterhead house following reports of a gas explosion.

Police and the fire service are on-scene at North Street in the town.

An ambulance was also called out to the incident.

They were called out at 8.15pm.

Two fire appliances helped to extinguish the fire caused by a gas explosion at the property, with damage contained.

It is not known whether there are any injuries.

A witness on-scene described glass being strewn all over the street, with all of the windows apparently blown out.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We have been called out to a gas leak at a property on North Street, Peterhead.

“Crews are still in attendance although damage has been contained and the fire extinguished.

“The stop message came in at five to nine.

“Crews used four breathing apparatuses, two hose reel jets and small tools.”

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 8.19pm to attend an incident on North Street, Peterhead. Two ambulances and our special operations response team attended the incident.

“Our response team remained on scene to support the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”