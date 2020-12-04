Family-run chip shop launches appeal to put ‘one in the net’ for north-east food bank users

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east chip shop has partnered with a local food bank to encourage diners to gift a fish supper to people in need.

The Jax Food Bar in Ellon has launched a pay it forward scheme, where customers can choose to pay for an additional item, which would be given to those who might not be able to afford it otherwise.

The chip shop, which has been run by a local family for 50 years, aims to raise enough vouchers to give a fish supper to every service user at the local branch of the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

Owner of the Jax Food Bar, Lynne Sharman, said they hope to “give something back to the local community” at a time when it’s sorely needed.

She said: “This year we’re acutely aware of how many more people locally are in need, turning to food banks for vital support to help them put a decent, hot meal on the table.

“As well as that need, we’ve also seen great generosity.

“With Christmas being a time of giving, we hope our customers will feel inspired to add a little extra to their bill and gift a tasty, fresh fish supper for a family who might not be able to afford that luxury otherwise.”

The gift suppers can be purchased online, over the phone or in the shop.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank’s service users can redeem the vouchers in the chip shop until January 14 next year.