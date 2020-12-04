Proposals for the merger of two north-east schools going ahead for further consultation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for further consultation on the merger of two north-east schools have been given the green light by local councillors.

A report outlining the joining of Dales Park and Meethill schools into a single primary at the Peterhead Community Campus was presented to the Education and Children’s Services Committee yesterday.

Councillors agreed to proceed with formal consultation, which will run from December 7 until February 26.

A public face-to-face meeting will also be held on January 20 next year in accordance with Scottish government regulations.

However, councillor Dianne Beagrie highlighted the lack of clarity in the report about safe access to the new site in Kinmundy.

The councillor has demanded a more in-depth revision of how Meethill School pupils will get to the Peterhead Community Campus, if the merge is approved to go ahead.

It comes after parents raised concerns over their children having to cross a busy road to reach classes.

Parents and staff at Meethill school are expected to receive feedback on the situation, when all revisions are concluded.