North-east community hall to close after manager tests positive for coronavirus

A community hall in Aberdeenshire is to close for a deep clean after the manager tested positive for Covid-19.

Michael Todd, the manager of Kinellar Community Hall in Blackburn, announced the news in a post on the group’s Facebook page.

He said he had been recommended to take a test despite not displaying any symptoms of coronavirus, and subsequently discovered he was positive.

The hall is to be closed for four days to allow for the deep clean, with an aim to reopen its doors on December 7.

In the post, Mr Todd wrote: “I now have to isolate for 10 days, and I have advised everyone I’ve been in contact with in the last few days to also seek a test.

He added: “I can only apologise for the inconvenience this causes to everyone involved. Hopefully I’ll be back as good as new in 10 days time.

“Please call 111 if you’re worried or concerned they will give you advice on what to do next.”