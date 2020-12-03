Investigation launched as 44 cases of Covid-19 detected at Aberdeenshire care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An investigation has been launched after 44 Covid-19 cases were linked to an Aberdeenshire care home.

NHS Grampian confirmed that they were looking into an outbreak at Inchmarlo House Care Home in Banchory.

44 cases of coronavirus have been detected amongst staff and residents at the home.

It has been closed to all new admissions and visitors while the investigation is carried out.

NHS Grampian investigation

A spokeswoman for the incident management team confirmed that they would be supporting all residents and staff at the home.

She said: “An investigation is ongoing into a number of detected cases of Covid-19 associated with Inchmarlo Care Home in Banchory.

“NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team and the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership are working closely with the management and staff team at the home to support them to continue to deliver care to all residents.

“The home is now closed to new admissions and visiting.”

Statement from the care home

A spokeswoman from Inchmarlo Care Home said that the safety and wellbeing of residents, staff, and homeowners were being prioritised.

She added: “We are working closely with our local health and care partners and we are taking all steps to respond appropriately to the situation.

“The safety and wellbeing of residents, homeowners and staff remain our priorities and we would like to assure everyone concerned that correct adherence to procedures, guidance and protocols remains of paramount importance at all times.

“We will continue to engage with the relevant organisations to work through the challenges and wish to thank residents, homeowners, staff, families and friends for their support.”

Inchmarlo House Care Home is part of the Inchmarlo Retirement Village, which is based in a 100-acre estate on Royal Deeside.

Reaction

Ann Ross, a Conservative councillor for the Banchory and Mid-Deeside area, said: “The wellbeing of the residents and the staff are uppermost in my mind.

“The health and social care partnership has experience in dealing with these sort of matters, and I’m hopeful for a good outcome.

“The very experienced staff of the partnership will support the staff at the care home.

“I think everybody has to remain vigilant in these current times, and follow the current guidance that has been provided about washing their hands, keeping a distance, wearing face masks and avoiding crowded spaces.”

Aberdeenshire West’s Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett added: “Knowing many of the staff and residents at Inchmarlo, this is an unfortunate incident and I hope that all make a full recovery.”

Cases rising fast in Aberdeenshire

The number of new virus infections per 100,000 of the population has been steadily rising in Aberdeenshire in recent weeks.

Outbreaks at fish processing facilities in Buchan, and at a meat processing plant in Portlethen, have contributed to the region’s rising numbers, and have prompted concerns that Aberdeenshire, and Aberdeen, could be placed into tier 3 restriction levels.

In Aberdeenshire on November 30, the seven-day positive rate per 100,000 people was 95.3 according to Public Health Scotland data, and on November 1, that figure stood at 21.4.