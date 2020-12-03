North-east school to remain open after Covid-19 case detected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire school will remain open after a coronavirus case was detected.

A letter was sent to parents and carers of students at Ellon Academy by NHS Grampian consultant in public health Dr William Moore earlier today, to inform them of the situation.

It says the parents or guardians of pupils who have been identified as a close contact of the case have been notified and advised to keep their child at home to await a message from Track and Trace.

It continues: “If you have not had that communication, there is no need for you to remove your child from school at this stage.

“Further information and advice will be provided by Public Health to those affected by telephone prior to this weekend.”

Last month, pupils in several year groups at Ellon Academy were asked to work from home due to the number of staff self-isolating.