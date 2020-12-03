Woman freed from car following two-vehicle crash on A96 near Huntly

A section of a major north-east road was blocked tonight following a two-car crash.
The A96 at the Huntly bypass was restricted in both directions for about an hour as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Fire crews, ambulance and police were all in attendance.
A woman who was trapped in a car was freed and left in the care of the ambulance service.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called out at 6.55pm to a report of a two-car crash on the A96 Huntly bypass.
“The road is totally blocked.”
A fire spokesman added: “We had two appliances both from Huntly attend a two-car crash on the A96.
“We used small tools to stabilise the vehicles and helped to safely remove a person from one of the cars.
“The stop message came in at 7.37pm and we have now left the scene.”
