Aberdeenshire road shut due to weather conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution on north-east roads due to the inclement weather conditions.

Police Scotland has made road users aware of snow affecting both main and minor roads in the Aberdeenshire area.

People should be mindful of the A96 Huntly to Inverurie roads, the A90 north and southbound Stonehaven towards Edzell Woods including the AWPR Cleanhill to Stonehaven.

An online statement by Police Scotland added: “Caution on the A93 from Inchmarlo to Ballater road and the B993 near to Dinnet.

“There are a number of trees across the road along with the snow making conditions dangerous. The council are aware. Please drive with caution.”

The B974 Cairn O’Mount road has also ben shut until further notice. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

B974 Cairn O'Mount closed

Due to the current weather conditions the B974 Cairn O'Mount is now closed until further notice. The public are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 4, 2020

There have also been reports of standing water and flooding at the A90 Toll of Birness near Mintlaw, Laurencekirk to Stonehaven, the Straik road heading from Westhill towards Elrick and on the A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don.