Aberdeenshire road shut due to weather conditions

by Ana Da Silva
December 4, 2020, 6:50 am Updated: December 4, 2020, 11:02 am
Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution on north-east roads due to the inclement weather conditions.

Police Scotland has made road users aware of snow affecting both main and minor roads in the Aberdeenshire area.

People should be mindful of the A96 Huntly to Inverurie roads, the A90 north and southbound Stonehaven towards Edzell Woods including the AWPR Cleanhill to Stonehaven.

An online statement by Police Scotland added: “Caution on the A93 from Inchmarlo to Ballater road and the B993 near to Dinnet.

“There are a number of trees across the road along with the snow making conditions dangerous. The council are aware. Please drive with caution.”

The B974 Cairn O’Mount road has also ben shut until further notice. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

There have also been reports of standing water and flooding at the A90 Toll of Birness near Mintlaw, Laurencekirk to Stonehaven, the Straik road heading from Westhill towards Elrick and on the A92 Parkway in Bridge of Don.

