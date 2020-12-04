More than 70 Covid-19 cases now linked to Aberdeenshire care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 70 Covid-19 cases have now been linked to an Aberdeenshire care home.

NHS Grampian launched an investigation into Inchmarlo House care home on the outskirts of Banchory after 44 cases were detected within the facility.

However, that number has now increased to 72.

The care home has been closed to new admissions and visitors while the outbreak is managed and investigated.

A spokeswoman for the NHS incident management team said: “Our investigation into the situation at Inchmarlo continues and we are monitoring the situation in the home closely.

“Teams from the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership and our NHS Grampian Health Protection Team are actively supporting the management and staff teams within the home and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.”

A spokeswoman for Inchmarlo added: “Inchmarlo House continues to work closely with relevant authorities to address the ongoing situation.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that a ward at Kincardine Community Hospital will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The Arduthie Ward at the Stonehaven hospital was shut due to a number of Covid-19 cases earlier this week.