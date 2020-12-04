North-east hospital ward linked to 16 coronavirus cases closed for foreseeable future

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire hospital has closed one of its wards for the foreseeable future after 16 cases of Covid-19 were detected there.

The Arduthie Ward at the Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven was initially closed by NHS Grampian earlier this week.

The ward is the only section of the hospital affected by the outbreak, and Aberdeenshire Council has assured people who may be concerned about attending for treatment such as dialysis that they can come as normal.

All 16 patients have been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Last week, an investigation was launched after 30 staff and patients tested positive for coronavirus at Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital.

That outbreak was also limited to a single ward: the Links Unit, which focused on elderly rehabilitation.