Heavy rain expected to batter northern Scotland today

The Met Office has extended its a yellow rain warning for the north of Scotland today, with flood alerts also in place.

Forecasters are warning of persistent rain which will be heavy at times for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

This will also impact the Inverness area.

The warning is in place until noon, and forecasters say up to an inch of rain could fall in some places.

“Further persistent rain, heavy at times, is expected to persist this morning,” a statement online said. “A further 15-25mm is possible in places, particularly over northern parts of the warning area. Rain will become less persistent later today.”

A yellow warning means people should be prepared for potential flooding, excess water on the roads and travel disruption.

Angus and Perth are also included in the yellow rain warning.

Sepa has also issued flood alerts for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Nairn and Speyside.