Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness are disrupted today due to a landslip near Huntly.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30am and the line was closed.

ScotRail said engineers are onsite and initial observations reveal “several tones of material has landed on the track and they are unable to give any estimates at this stage until a full inspection has been carried out”.

Services from Inverness will terminate and start back from Elgin while services from Aberdeen will terminate and start back from Huntly.

NEW: We've had reports of a landslip between Keith & Huntly. As a result, our 0456 Inverness to Aberdeen service will need to come forward and terminate at Huntly. Further disruption is expected on services between Aberdeen & Inverness as a result. pic.twitter.com/wU6vu0VItE — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 5, 2020

Customers are able to use valid train tickets on Stagecoach East.

Disruption is expected to last until around 4pm.

Heavy rain warning for the north and north-east

The latest radar shows where we've seen some heavy #rain over the last few hours. Parts of Dorset have been particularly wet, with further rain falling over eastern Scotland too pic.twitter.com/FV3Cwc9KTG — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2020