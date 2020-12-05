Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Aberdeen to Inverness train services disrupted after landslip near Huntly

by Cheryl Livingstone
December 5, 2020, 12:34 pm Updated: December 5, 2020, 12:39 pm
The landslip near Huntly

Train services between Aberdeen and Inverness are disrupted today due to a landslip near Huntly.

The alarm was raised at around 6.30am and the line was closed.

ScotRail said engineers are onsite and initial observations reveal “several tones of material has landed on the track and they are unable to give any estimates at this stage until a full inspection has been carried out”.

Services from Inverness will terminate and start back from Elgin while services from Aberdeen will terminate and start back from Huntly.

Customers are able to use valid train tickets on Stagecoach East.

Disruption is expected to last until around 4pm.

Heavy rain warning for the north and north-east

The Met Office extended a yellow rain warning for the north of Scotland today, with flood alerts also in place.

Forecasters warned of persistent rain for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray – with up to an inch of rain in some places.

Landslip on Highland road

The A831 Beauly to Cannich road

Meanwhile in the Highlands, the wet weather conditions and wind have caused a landslip. 

Police are advising that the A831 Beauly to Cannich road is blocked at Glassburn, north of Cannich, is completely blocked by the slip.

 

