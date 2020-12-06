Staff member at north-east hotel tests positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A staff member at an Aberdeenshire hotel has tested positive for Covid-19.

Simon Cruickshank, the proprietor of The Ship Inn in Stonehaven, said one of their bar and waiting staff started showing symptoms of the virus on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook he said: “This person was working yesterday and felt fine in the morning. As soon as we were aware of this matter, the staff member arranged for a test which was carried out at 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday, December 5).

“This morning we received the news that the test was positive.”

Mr Cruickshank said they are currently waiting for a call from the Track and Trace team for advice.

He added the hotel has been closed and will “remain closed until we are totally sure that the situation has been safely resolved”.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said they were unable to comment at this time.

Cases being monitored closely

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are currently in level two but Deputy First Minister John Swinney said at a briefing last week the areas are being closely monitored after a number of outbreaks were detected in the north-east.

Last week it was confirmed NHS Grampian launched an investigation into Inchmarlo House care home on the outskirts of Banchory after 44 cases were detected within the facility. The cases have since risen to 72.

And 16 patients tested positive at the Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven. They have since been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Saturday’s update from The Scottish Government showed a further 69 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

The data revealed the health board – which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray – has recorded 5,077 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 57 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals in the area – and six of those are in intensive care.