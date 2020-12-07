All S1 students at Aberdeenshire secondary school asked to stay home today following positive Covid-19 test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

All S1 students at Ellon Academy have been asked to stay at home today after a positive Covid-19 case was detected.

Parents from the school were informed about the new case last night and told to keep their first-year pupils at home as a precaution.

The students will need to wait for a call from Test and Protect to establish if they had been a close contact of the positive case.

The school is scheduled for deep cleaning this morning.

In a statement posted on social media, Ellon Academy apologised for the late notice, which was posted after 9pm last night.

It read: “We are exceptionally sorry about the late message, but we have just been informed as of 9pm this evening.

“All additional cleaning will be done in the morning.

“S1 pupils at home can access Google Classroom tomorrow.

“We will continue to send updates when we know more. We are thinking about yet another family affected.

“We will deal with any calls and queries in the morning. Thank you.”

Three positive cases have previously been detected at Ellon Academy, with students being asked to work from home in November due to a staff shortage.

Another positive Covid-19 case was identified earlier this month as well.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team of a detected case of Covid-19 linked to Ellon Academy.

“While Test and Protect carry out detailed work to identify close contacts, one year group has been asked to stay at home today as a precaution.

“Close contacts will be provided with advice and guidance soon and a further communication will then be issued to all parents.

“The school remains open and we are confident in the vast range of mitigating measures we have in place.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”

Meanwhile, a positive Covid-19 case was confirmed at Balmedie Primary School.

As a result, all Primary Four pupils have been asked to isolate until Thursday, December 17, with a return date of Friday, December 18.