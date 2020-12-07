Man taken to hospital following early morning crash on A90 at Tipperty

A man was taken to hospital after his car overturned on a major north-east road.
The accident, involving a silver Kia, happened on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at Tipperty at about 6.20am.
The male driver was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.
The northbound carriageway was closed for about two hours as the car was recovered and the scene cleared up.
⛔ LANE CLOSURE – A90 AT TIPPERTY ⛔
Lane 1 is currently closed on the A90 at Tipperty northbound due to a one vehicle RTC. Police are in attendance while they await recovery.
Please prepare to SLOW down on approach to this area.@northsoundnews@originalfm
— NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) December 7, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe