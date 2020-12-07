Man taken to hospital following early morning crash on A90 at Tipperty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was taken to hospital after his car overturned on a major north-east road.

The accident, involving a silver Kia, happened on the northbound carriageway of the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road at Tipperty at about 6.20am.

The male driver was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance, but his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The northbound carriageway was closed for about two hours as the car was recovered and the scene cleared up.