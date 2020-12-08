Santa’s sleigh to tour Alford, Sauchen and Moneymusk to raise cash for rotary, with Covid-19 measures in place

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Santa Claus will still be making his usual rounds to raise cash for the Alford and District Rotary Club this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ever year, Mr Claus takes time out his busy schedule to tour the communities of Alford, Sauchen and Moneymusk to gather donations for the benefit of good causes, including a yearly Christmas meal for around 150 over -60s living in the region.

Although the pandemic almost resulted in the cancellation of the annual events, thanks to careful planning by the club and Mr Claus, both the sleigh trips and festive feast will be going ahead with special measures designed to adhere to virus regulations.

The sleigh will visit various communities between tomorrow and December 18.

Rotary member Paul Lawson said: “Our normal bucket collections have been modified to account for social distancing with the buckets mounted on the sleigh rather than hand-held.

“Also new for 2020, Santa is using technology with card readers so that people can donate cashlessly and safely.

“So listen for the sleigh bells and please give as generously as you can, it will bring real Christmas cheer to the older people in our midst.”

Instead of the usual get-together at Alford Community Hall for the over-60s meal, this year’s 165 Christmas feasts will instead be hand-delivered to resident’s doors.

The food will be prepared by the Country Flavours of Alford caterers.

For the full schedule of where Mr Claus will be visiting and when, go to the Alford and District Rotary Club page on Facebook.