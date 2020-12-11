Lasting memorial to former Team GB runner Chris Smith to be built in part of rural Aberdeenshire where he grew up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lasting memorial is to be created to a former Team GB runner at the Aberdeenshire village where he grew up.

In October, Chris Smith was on holiday with his wife and two sons when he went out for a run in the Glen Lyon area of Perthshire.

When he failed to return in the afternoon, his family became concerned that he may have got disorientated and called the police.

After a three-day search, his body was found and an inquest later heard that he died of hypothermia brought on by exposure.

A group of his friends are now raising money to create a memorial for the former Inverurie Academy pupil.

The 43-year-old grew up in Daviot but was living in West Sussex at the time of his death.

An accomplished runner, Mr Smith represented Great Britain in many international mountain running events and helped Team GB win Bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in 2016.

A group of his friends have since got in contact with the Daviot Community Trust, which has been responsible for a series of improvements to land around the Daviot House Estate.

David Barrack, one of Mr Smith’s friends, said: “We think that this would be a great place, not only for people to remember Chris, but also a nice spot that people in the village can enjoy for many years to come.

“The setting is very peaceful with a burn leading down to a pond and the pump house has open views of the surrounding countryside and is a great place to watch wildlife.”

“We have a 3D sketch of what we’d like the memorial to look like and an amazing silhouette of Chris running, that we’d like to use on a plaque at the site.”

Peter McHattie, Daviot Community Trust director, added: “When David first approached us with the idea, we were more than willing to help.

“The rejuvenation of the ram house is something we’ve been wanting to do for a while, so for it to happen for this very special purpose is absolutely brilliant.”

The organisers of the 2021 Daviot Biathlon will also hold the event in tribute to the runner on August 28 and have invited Mr Smith’s wife, Lindsay, to present the trophies on the day.

A Go Fund Me page which has been set up to raise funds for the memorial has had an “overwhelming” response.

Mr Barrack added: “Chris was a very dear friend to all of us who grew up with him, but he also made great friends wherever he went. It’s really heart-warming that so many people have donated so far.”