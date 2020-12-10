Parliamentary recognition for ‘inspiring’ cystic fibrosis sufferer Cheryl Dester

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A gravely ill north-east mum who feared she wouldn’t live to see Christmas has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament.

Cheryl Dester’s lungs started shutting down in August and she was given a “miracle drug” on compassionate grounds.

The Blackburn 33-year-old had cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that kills half of all sufferers before they turn 40, and felt she was just “waiting to die” as she waited for a lung transplant.

But the doses of Kaftrio not only gave Mrs Dester new hope, but also gave her back her mobility.

It boosted her lung function from 28% to 75% – and last month the mum-of-one celebrated by hiking 1,700ft up Bennachie for charity.

Her efforts have raised more than £3,000 for The Leanne Fund, which supports north and north-east cystic fibrosis patients.

It was set up by Isle of Lewis parents Chrisetta and William Mitchell to create a legacy for their 21-year-old daughter.

© Supplied

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, has asked the Scottish Parliament to recognise Mrs Dester’s fundraising efforts.

He said: “Cheryl is a true inspiration to those who are battling cystic fibrosis which is a heartbreaking illness.

“Those suffering from cystic fibrosis will take so much positivity from Cheryl’s journey which has been remarkable.

“It’s fantastic the new medication has helped save her life, giving hope to many others.

“Her drive to overcome the illness has been absolutely fantastic and she is a credit to the north-east.

“I’m delighted she has now been recognised in parliament and wish her all the very best for the future.”

Mrs Dester said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed by everyone’s support and generosity. Kaftrio really has given me a new lease of life.

“I am now working again as a nurse, something I never thought I would be able to do again, and I owe it all to the amazing drug and support of my CF team in Aberdeen, to whom I am so grateful.”

Mrs Dester’s fundraising page can be found by searching her name at VirginMoneyGiving.com