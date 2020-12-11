North-east road blocked as emergency services attend ‘serious’ three-vehicle crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east road is currently blocked as emergency services deal with a “serious” three-vehicle crash.

Police and ambulance are currently at the scene on the A947 south of Oldmeldrum, after receiving reports at around 8.50am.

Pictures from the scene show one lorry across the carriageway, with two other vehicles in a field next to the road.

Four fire service appliances from Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, North Anderson Drive and Ellon were also in attendance, but have now left after receiving the stop message at 10.01am.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were in attendance at an RTC on the A947 between Dyce and Oldmeldrum. We received a call from the police at 8.54am.

“Four appliances are on the scene from Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, Ellon and North Anderson Drive.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.50am on Friday December 11 police received reports of a serious crash on the A947.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”