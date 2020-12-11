Heavy rain causes more rail disruption as trains from Aberdeen to central belt are delayed or cancelled

Trains from Aberdeen to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Montrose will be disrupted this afternoon due to heavy rain.
The railway line at Laurencekirk has been flooded.
A Network Rail response team is on their way to the site to check out the situation.
Services between Aberdeen and the central belt will be affected by this.
We've arranged for your rail tickets to be accepted on @StagecoachEScot 73/A.
73/A: Dundee – Broughty Ferry – Balmossie – Monifieth – Barry Links – Carnoustie – Arbroath.
Our colleagues @NetworkRailSCOT are now on site to review the situation. https://t.co/ib62fTGLuW
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 11, 2020
Motorists have also reported that the A90 in Laurencekirk is badly flooded with surface water.
Severe flooding has been reported both northbound and southbound underneath the Stonehaven Railway Bridge.
#A90 – Stonehaven Railway Bridge❗️
There is severe flooding in Lane 1 both Northbound and Southbound on the #A90 under the Stonehaven Railway Bridge.
Take care! ⚠️@trafficscotland @NETrunkRoads @PolScotRoadsNE @originalfm @northsoundnews #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/jceqvecIxQ
— Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) December 11, 2020
Train service between Aberdeen and Inverness disrupted by flooding on lines
The railway line across the north-east has been heavily disrupted this week.
Trains have been unable to service Forres since Wednesday due to flooding on the tracks there, with disruption expected to last the full weekend.
ℹ️ UPDATE: The line remains closed between Forres and Elgin and we have replacement transport in place to keep you moving. Here's an update from @NetworkRailSCOT
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 11, 2020
