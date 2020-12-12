Man treated at scene after emergency crews called to crash on A93

A man has been treated at the scene of a crash on the A93 this afternoon.
The one-vehicle collision happened on the Banchory to Aboyne stretch of the road near Inchmarlo at around 1.50pm.
Fire, police and ambulance crews attended the scene.
According to a fire service spokeswoman one vehicle left the road, with police helping the driver from the vehicle.
A police spokesman said one man was treated on the scene by the ambulance.
The road was reopened at around 3.30pm.
