Tuesday, December 15th 2020 Show Links
Man treated at scene after emergency crews called to crash on A93

by Callum Main
December 12, 2020, 2:37 pm Updated: December 12, 2020, 3:54 pm
A man has been treated at the scene of a crash on the A93 this afternoon.

The one-vehicle collision happened on the Banchory to Aboyne stretch of the road near Inchmarlo at around 1.50pm.

Fire, police and ambulance crews attended the scene.

According to a fire service spokeswoman one vehicle left the road, with police helping the driver from the vehicle.

A police spokesman said one man was treated on the scene by the ambulance.

The road was reopened at around 3.30pm.