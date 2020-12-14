Something went wrong - please try again later.

Helen Will’s husband jokes that she has become the “Mother Theresa of Peterhead”.

The modest Good Samaritan, who has been doing good deeds around the north-east community as a way of honouring her dad’s memory, shrugs off any saintly comparisons.

But there is no denying the difference the 44-year-old has made to thousands of people’s lives.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, the community stalwart has dedicated all of her time to easing the devastating impact Covid has had on families in Peterhead and the surrounding areas.

Mrs Will has worked tirelessly alongside her family and other volunteers to support everybody in need and lift the community spirit amid “the most difficult time” they’ve ever had to face.

Over the past nine months, she has handed out 6,000 emergency food parcels to families struggling to make ends meet and has helped around 10,000 people through her fundraising work and various projects.

And her latest project is making sure every child has a present to wake up to – a drive that she began fundraising for this summer.

Speaking to the Press and Journal about her experience this year, Mrs Will said the number of people seeking her help has been “incredible”.

She said: “We never ever expected it to be anything like that, but ever since March we’ve had three days off – we’ve worked every single day trying to help families who are struggling.

“We get people asking for help all the time, and have collected thousands of pounds from sponsors to help pay for our initiatives.

“Every couple of days somebody would get in touch with us and say they’re needing a bed, or a washing machine, or that their son doesn’t have clothes for school.

“One of the families we’ve helped – a pregnant woman with three kids – was sleeping on the floor with nothing else but a mattress.

“We went and got carpets and curtains for the house, got beds and bedding for them all, as well as things for the new-born, and decorated the little girl’s bedroom.

“The woman was just crying – she couldn’t believe there are people who are helping her like that.”

Mrs Will, who has led much of the community response to the pandemic in Peterhead, took the initiative of helping the most vulnerable people during lockdown.

She teamed up with volunteers to provide essential items to those over the age of 65 and with compromised immune systems, who had to self-isolate.

But the mother of two didn’t want anybody in the region to feel left behind.

Youngsters were also treated with special celebrations for their holidays and milestone events which they couldn’t spend with pals.

In effort to give local children some fun during the difficult time, Mrs Will created a special digital prom for primary school leavers and a virtual Halloween “trick or treat” event after the government banned going around doors guising.

But Mrs Will says she simply “likes the feeling of helping somebody” and does it all “just to see people smile”.

Much of her time has lately been consumed by the drive to ensure people in need of help over the festive season can receive assistance.

She said: “This year we’re trying to help a lot of people who have been furloughed and laid off and have never had to face a Christmas like this.

“We don’t want to see anybody going through a hard time and having to worry about what they’re going to put on the table or give their children.

“So we decided to give families a whole Christmas dinner, as well as boxes of sweets and crisps, and if they have two, three or four kids we also give them presents, pyjamas, gloves, jackets and toys – whatever we can provide.”

She added: “For the past 15 days we’ve had Santa Claus and Mrs Clause going from door to door dropping gifts off and we’ve also put on a little ‘elf house’ for kids to come and see.

“And everybody’s been amazing – we couldn’t have asked for a more supportive community.

“When I told people we’re doing the Santa doorstep drops, the people just brought outfits and dressed up and it’s just been so good for the town – the kids are loving it.

We’re trying to put smiles on as many faces as we can and help as many families at Christmas as possible.”

This week, Mrs Will continues her Christmas quest with food deliveries for 300 families and special doorstep surprises for 50 elderly people, who might be spending the holidays alone.

For the past eight years, she has been trying to bring some cheer to every person who is having a tough time during the winter holidays – a tradition her father started.

“My dad used to be Mr Christmas every year, he would go out of his way to make sure everybody had something”, Mrs Will said.

“He was just such a giving person that when he died, we just wanted to keep his spirit alive and that’s why we started doing it.

“At first we started helping some elderly people every year and then it got bigger and bigger.

“But this year has just been the best year we’ve ever done.”

She added: “It feels amazing to know that you’ve helped people.

“It’s the most heart-warming feeling you can ever have, to see them being so happy and content at Christmas instead of worrying.

“And when you sit down to have your own Christmas, knowing you’ve helped all these people, it makes you enjoy it all the more.”