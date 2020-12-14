Report anti-social driving around Banchory area to police, says councillor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Banchory councillor has urged residents to report any issues of anti-social driving in the area to the police, after noting a rise in complaints about dangerous motorists in recent weeks.

Banchory and Mid-Deeside councillor Ann Ross, said incidents of dangerous driving around the Aberdeenshire town of Banchory and on roads in the wider area has been causing some alarm, particularly due to the fewer hours of daylight and poor weather conditions at this time of year.

She has now asked those who spot any irresponsible motorists to report it to the police at the time they see it and obtain as much information as possible, such as registration numbers, vehicle descriptions, and driver descriptions.

Ms Ross has also appealed for witnesses to try and record video evidence if possible, and be available to provide statements to the police.

Anyone with information can contact 101.