No requirement for children to self-isolate despite positive Covid case at Aberdeen school

Pupils at an Aberdeenshire school will return to school tomorrow following a Covid scare.

Parents and carers of students from Arduthie School in Stonehaven were made aware of a detected case, with staff advising some pupils to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, after consulting with NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team (HPT), an update from the school confirmed there was “no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school”.

In a previous letter, some children were advised to stay home, but the new guidance means they can return to school tomorrow to complete the term.

The letter read: “I write to advise you that we have been made aware of a detected case of Covid-19 within the school.

“After consultation with the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team, we have identified that your child has not been in close contact with the case at a time when they were likely infectious.

“This has been determined by working closely with the HPT and considering factors such as the movement of pupils and staff through the school and on school transport, relevant seating plans and classroom layouts, as well as speaking to the case.

“The children who were advised to stay at home today should return to school tomorrow.

“There is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school. The HPT have advised that all other pupils can continue to attend school as normal unless they develop Covid-19 symptoms or are identified as a close contact outside the school setting by NHS Test and Protect.”