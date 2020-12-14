Family of man killed in north-east crash pay tribute to loving husband and devoted dad, granda, brother and friend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a man who tragically died in a road crash on Friday have described him as a loving husband and devoted dad, granda and brother.

Anthony Duncan, who was known fondly as Web, died at the scene of the four-vehicle crash on Friday.

The incident, involving a silver Ford Focus, a blue Volkswagen Golf, a white Volkswagen Transporter and a green Mercedes lorry, happened on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road at Hattoncrook, near Whiterashes, at around 8.50am.

Mr Duncan, from Turriff, was pronounced dead at the scene whilea 58-year-old man, a passenger of the VW Transporter, taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old man, who was the driver of the Ford Focus, was also taken to hospital.

Mr Duncan was a well-known figure in the local community and was described as a “loyal friend” and “committed and vital” member of Turriff United Football Club’s committee.

The 62-year-old’s family said: “We are heartbroken that Web was tragically taken from us. He was a loving husband, devoted Dad, Granda, brother and friend.

“Web will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all.”

On Saturday, during Keith FC’s match against Fort William FC, Keith FC flew its flag at half-mast in tribute to Mr Duncan.

Roads policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Reilly said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Duncan at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash continues and I would urge anybody who was driving on the A947 on Friday morning and may have dash-cam footage or witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0596 of 11 December.”