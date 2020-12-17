Inverurie Indian restaurant serves up free VIP meals to struggling families

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Indian restaurant has teamed up with a charity to serve up a special meal once a month for struggling families.

The Spice of Life in Inverurie has recently returned to its original owners, who have carried out a full refurbishment.

To mark their return, the bosses have started a new initiative with Garioch Home-Start, a charity that offers assistance to families with young children.

Every month, the charity will draw a name out of a hat, and the lucky winner will be given a “VIP dine-in experience”.

The first family to win the prize will be enjoy a meal at the restaurant on Christmas Day.

Shaheen Ahmed, one of the founders of Spice of Life, said: “We wanted to do something long-term with the Inverurie community where we could bring smiles throughout the year.

“Our partnership with Garioch Home-Start will hopefully bring a bit of spice back to one family every month.”

Garioch Home-Start general manager Mhairi Philip said: “It is a fantastic idea to provide a nice meal in a restaurant environment, and one that all families will be hoping to win every month.

“It is great news that the original owners of the Spice of Life are back.

“We have definitely missed them, and we are over the moon that they will be working with us long-term to support young families in the area.”

Gordon MP Richard Thomson added: “This partnership with Garioch Home-Start is a perfect example of how small businesses and charities can work together to help those that are in need.”