Banchory Singers reach global audience with debut online carol concert

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east choir group didn’t have much to sing about when lockdown forced them to call off all their regular get-togethers and performances.

But the Banchory Community Singers swapped the town hall for Zoom for the staging of its annual carol concert, and members were astounded when a global audience of more than 500 people tuned in.

That was more than double its usual 200-odd audience.

The 90-minute programme has been months in the planning, ever since members took their practices online to Zoom following the coronavirus lockdown.

The 65-strong group’s musical director of 21 years, Tara Leiper, said the move online wasn’t without its challenges both in the run up to the concert and in pulling together the online audio and video.

“Working towards the concert has been crazy,” she said.

“The group is the life and soul for lots of people as a lot of our singes live by themselves.

“As soon lockdown started we knew something had to be done to keep people together and life their spirits.”

A few tutorials on how to work Zoom later, the group were back singing – albeit solo and from home.

The organiser added: “It was stressful emotionally for a lot of people getting used to the new way or practising and getting used to hearing their own voice rather than singing in a group.

“I would like to congratulate the choir members on all their hard work to make this unusual event a reality.

“I’m so pleased that we have been able to maintain a degree of live amateur music making in spite of the restrictions and challenges we faced.”

Once songs were learned, each choir member recorded their part before Mrs Leiper, of Alford, mixed them together into a final recording which very closely emulated the sound of the choir.

The resulting concert, featuring 18 performances including four solo spots, has been hailed a huge success, gaining applause both locally and with viewers from as far afield Mexico, Sweden and America.

Tradition was maintained, though, with live introductions to open the concert and an all-important fundraising raffle during a virtual interval.

Choir chairwoman Marion Mathie added the apprehension and excitement of a live concert was still evident as the choir waited to see who would turn up – and whether the broadband connection would hold, especially during the final performance which features audience participation.

She added: “We are so pleased that our musical director Tara enabled us to be one of a very few choirs to put on a concert this year and delighted that we have had so much support from a global audience.

“Of course, there were plenty of opportunities for audience participation as the words of some well-known carols and songs were put on screen.

“As the concert wound up with a rendition of We Wish You a Merry Christmas the microphone mutes were released on the last verse and a jolly chaotic pandemonium ensued.

“It was both fun and demonstrated the major problem of time lag which has prevented many choirs from attempting such an undertaking

“The feedback we have received has been wonderful with everyone being so appreciative of an unexpected opportunity to attend a Christmas concert in these difficult times.”

Banchory Community Singers recommence rehearsals on Wednesday, January 13. Anyone wishing to join can contact the group through its Facebook page or website.